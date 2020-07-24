Border row with China figures in Rajnath’s talks with Israeli defence minister

New Delhi
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Lt Gen Benjamin Gantz during which India's border row with China in eastern Ladakh figured prominently, government sources said.
The main focus of the talks was speedy implementation of ongoing defence procurement programmes as well as further expansion of overall defence and security ties between the two countries, they said.
India's border with China in eastern Ladakh figured prominently when the two defence ministers delved into the evolving regional security scenario, the sources said.
Issues relating to procurement of various weapons and ammunition by India from Israel on a fast-track mode was discussed during the conversation. Singh apprised Gantz of major reforms initiated by India in the defence manufacturing sector and called for greater participation of Israeli defence firms in joint development of weapons and military hardware with Indian companies, they said.
The defence ministry said Singh and Gantz expressed satisfaction at the progress of strategic cooperation between the two countries and discussed possibilities of further strengthening the defence engagements.
“They also expressed satisfaction at the ongoing collaboration in research and development in fighting pandemic Covid-19 which will not only benefit the two countries but also aid the larger humanitarian cause,” a statement said.
IAF brass reviews preparedness
New Delhi: The Indian Air Force's top officers reviewed operational preparedness and strategies for countering security threats envisaged across the entire spectrum amid the ongoing border tension with China.
In a 3-day Air Force Commanders' Conference (AFCC) that ended on Friday, the force's top officers held a series of meetings where they discussed the current situation and thereafter carried out a thorough review of the IAF's transformation roadmap for the next decade.
In his closing address, Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria articulated Vision 2030 laying down the milestones for transformation of IAF in the coming decade. He reviewed the status and issues related to all commands as well as branches at Air Headquarters.
India-China talks on LAC standoff to continue
New Delhi: In the 17th round of their meeting to review the situation along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, India and China on Friday reiterated to work out a plan for complete disengagement and de-escalation.
The two sides have remained engaged in dialogue following the violent faceoff in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.
An official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Indian delegation for the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was led by the Joint Secretary (East Asia) from the MEA.
The Chinese side in the meeting was represented by the Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Reviewing the situation along the LAC in the Western Sector, the two sides "agreed that early and complete disengagement of troops along the LAC and de-escalation from India-China border areas in accordance with bilateral agreement and protocols and full restoration of peace and tranquillity was essential for the smooth overall development of bilateral relations. The two sides noted this was in accordance with the agreement reached between the two Special Representatives (SRs) during their telephonic talks on July 5.
“The two sides agreed another meeting of the Senior Commanders may be held soon so as to work out further steps to ensure expeditiously complete disengagement and de-escalation and restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas,” the statement said.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)