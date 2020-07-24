Border row with China figures in Rajnath’s talks with Israeli defence minister

New Delhi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Lt Gen Benjamin Gantz during which India's border row with China in eastern Ladakh figured prominently, government sources said.

The main focus of the talks was speedy implementation of ongoing defence procurement programmes as well as further expansion of overall defence and security ties between the two countries, they said.

India's border with China in eastern Ladakh figured prominently when the two defence ministers delved into the evolving regional security scenario, the sources said.

Issues relating to procurement of various weapons and ammunition by India from Israel on a fast-track mode was discussed during the conversation. Singh apprised Gantz of major reforms initiated by India in the defence manufacturing sector and called for greater participation of Israeli defence firms in joint development of weapons and military hardware with Indian companies, they said.

The defence ministry said Singh and Gantz expressed satisfaction at the progress of strategic cooperation between the two countries and discussed possibilities of further strengthening the defence engagements.

“They also expressed satisfaction at the ongoing collaboration in research and development in fighting pandemic Covid-19 which will not only benefit the two countries but also aid the larger humanitarian cause,” a statement said.

IAF brass reviews preparedness

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force's top officers reviewed operational preparedness and strategies for countering security threats envisaged across the entire spectrum amid the ongoing border tension with China.

In a 3-day Air Force Commanders' Conference (AFCC) that ended on Friday, the force's top officers held a series of meetings where they discussed the current situation and thereafter carried out a thorough review of the IAF's transformation roadmap for the next decade.

In his closing address, Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria articulated Vision 2030 laying down the milestones for transformation of IAF in the coming decade. He reviewed the status and issues related to all commands as well as branches at Air Headquarters.