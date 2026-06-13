 Bomb Threat Email Targets Lufthansa Flight From Frankfurt To Hyderabad, Security Agencies On Alert
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Bomb Threat Email Targets Lufthansa Flight From Frankfurt To Hyderabad, Security Agencies On Alert

A bomb threat email was received on Saturday concerning a Lufthansa flight operating from Frankfurt to Hyderabad, prompting security agencies to assess the situation and take precautionary measures. Further details are awaited. The incident follows a hoax bomb threat reported at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in May, which was cleared after extensive security checks.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, June 13, 2026, 12:40 PM IST
Bomb Threat Email Targets Lufthansa Flight From Frankfurt To Hyderabad, Security Agencies On Alert
Bomb Threat Email Targets Lufthansa Flight From Frankfurt To Hyderabad, Security Agencies On Alert | file pic

Hyderabad: A bomb threat email was received on Saturday for a Lufthansa flight operating from Frankfurt, Germany to Hyderabad, India, according to the sources.

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More details regarding the threat and security measures are awaited.

Previous hoax incident at RGIA
Earlier, on May 16, a bomb threat email received at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad turned out to be a hoax after a thorough security check, airport police officials said.

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Security response and Investigation
According to an RGI Airport Police official, the threat email was received at around 6:30 pm. Following the alert, security personnel conducted extensive checks across the airport premises and flights, but nothing suspicious was found.

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"We conducted a thorough check of the entire premises and flights, and nothing was found. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter," the official said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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