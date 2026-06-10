'We Do Not Sit In Fear': Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Responds To Bomb Threat Email

Mumbai: Panic gripped the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters after Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde received a threatening email warning of a bomb attack on her official vehicle and cabin.

According to officials, the email threatened to blow up the Mayor's car and office chamber using explosives. Following the threat, police and security agencies were immediately alerted and a high-level security response was initiated.

Speaking to IANS, Mayor Ritu Tawde said that such warnings would not affect her work or daily routine. "We do not keep such threats in front of us, and we do not sit at home in fear of such threats," Tawde said.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the bomb threat mail, Mayor Ritu Tawde says, "We do not even give importance to such threats, and we are certainly not the kind of people who would be intimidated by them and stay at home out of fear. Our work here is the same as I come to Mumbai Mahanagar… pic.twitter.com/P1rkj3T8Ea — IANS (@ians_india) June 10, 2026

She said her schedule at the BMC headquarters remained unchanged despite the threat.

"My work here is the same as I come to Mumbai Municipal Corporation every day. My meetings are also the same and I have not cancelled any meetings here," she said.

Tawde added that she had been attending official meetings throughout the day. The Mayor further said that the concerned authorities were maintaining vigilance following the threat.

"For such threats, our Home Department and Mumbai Municipal Corporation's security department are on alert mode. We are watching out for such threats," she said.

Maintaining that civic work was continuing as usual, Tawde said, "We do not have any such mentality here. Our work is going on."

Meanwhile, bomb detection and disposal squads, along with local police personnel, conducted a thorough search operation across the BMC headquarters following the threat. The municipal building was placed under heightened security surveillance as officials inspected the premises.

Police have launched an investigation to trace the origin of the email and identify the sender. Cyber experts are also assisting in the probe to determine whether the threat was genuine or a hoax.

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