IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Lucknow After Bomb Threat Note Found On Tissue Paper; Security Check Clears Aircraft

Security agencies conduct extensive checks at Lucknow airport after a bomb threat note was discovered aboard an IndiGo flight | AI Generated Image

Lucknow, June 12: An IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad to Delhi via Lucknow made an emergency landing at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport on Friday after a bomb threat message was discovered on a tissue paper inside the aircraft's lavatory.

Emergency landing prompted by bomb threat

According to officials, the aircraft was en route when a crew member found a tissue paper with the word "bomb" written on it. The pilot immediately informed Air Traffic Control (ATC) and sought permission for an emergency landing at Lucknow.

ATC alerted the airport authorities and security agencies before clearing the aircraft for landing. Flight 6E-2111 landed safely at Lucknow airport at around 11.15 am.

Passenger evacuation and security checks

All 180 passengers were safely evacuated from the aircraft along with their baggage. A comprehensive security check lasting nearly three hours was carried out by the bomb disposal squad, CISF personnel and other security agencies. A dog squad also screened every piece of luggage.

Officials said no suspicious object or explosive material was found during the search. After the aircraft was declared safe, passengers were allowed to reboard and the flight departed for Delhi at around 2.40 pm. Several passengers, including former IPS officer B.P. Ashok, were on board the flight.

Airline response and investigation

In a statement, an IndiGo spokesperson said, "A security-related alert was received just before the departure of Flight 6E-2111 from Lucknow to Delhi. In accordance with standard security protocols, the relevant authorities were immediately informed and the airline fully cooperated with all security procedures."

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Officials said the CISF and ATC will submit a detailed report on the incident to the aviation authorities. If investigators identify the person responsible for writing the bomb threat on the tissue paper, legal action will be initiated against them.

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