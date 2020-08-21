Bloomsbury India invites Kapil Mishra to a book launch of Delhi Riots 2020, Twitter furious

Kapil Mishra, an Indian politician from Delhi, was invited to a book launch of Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story as a guest of honour.
Twitter was furious after they heard Mishra was invited to the launch. Mishra is well known for his controversial statements and he was also one of the main accused in instigating the violence in Delhi.
"Wow @BloomsburyIndia !! how are you inviting kapil mishra who is a literal riot instigator and nupur sharma who runs the internationally discredited hate machine called opindia to a book launch!?," a user wrote.
"A new low for Indian publishing," wrote another user.
Here are some more reactions:
The BJP leader is himself one of the main accused in instigating the violence in Delhi which rocked the national capital for over three days started on February 24 as a clash between groups supporting and opposing the new Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). 53 people lost their lives and enormous amount of property was destroyed in the Delhi violence.
Mishra also contested the Delhi elections from the Model Town constituency. However, he had to face a heavy defeat. In the lead-up to the elections, he was seen leading a pro-CAA rally and chanted slogan "Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko" for which the Delhi Police did not even file a charge-sheet.
He also made the headlines for terming the Delhi elections an India vs Pakistan battle in reference to the Shaheen Bagh protests. He also said the AAP should be renamed “Muslim League”.
