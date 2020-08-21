Bloomsbury India invites Kapil Mishra to a book launch of Delhi Riots 2020, Twitter furious

Kapil Mishra, an Indian politician from Delhi, was invited to a book launch of Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story as a guest of honour.

Twitter was furious after they heard Mishra was invited to the launch. Mishra is well known for his controversial statements and he was also one of the main accused in instigating the violence in Delhi.

"Wow @BloomsburyIndia !! how are you inviting kapil mishra who is a literal riot instigator and nupur sharma who runs the internationally discredited hate machine called opindia to a book launch!?," a user wrote.

"A new low for Indian publishing," wrote another user.

