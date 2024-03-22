'Blatant Assault On Democracy': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams ED Over Kejriwal's Arrest

Mamata Banerjee |

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday slammed Enforcement Directorate (ED) over the arrest of her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal.

Taking to X, Mamata said that the arrest is ‘a blatant assault on democracy’.

“I vehemently condemn the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, the sitting elected Chief Minister of Delhi elected by the people. I have personally reached out to Smt Sunita Kejriwal to extend my unwavering support and solidarity. It’s outrageous that while elected opposition CMs are being deliberately targeted and arrested while individuals accused under CBI/ED investigations are allowed to continue their malpractices with impunity, especially after aligning with the BJP. This is a blatant assault on democracy,” wrote the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Mamata Banerjee To Sends Representatives To Meet Election Commission in Delhi

Mamata also mentioned that she is sending two representatives including Derek O’ Brien and Nadimul Haque to meet the Election Commission of India at the national capital.

“Today, our INDIA alliance will meet the EC to express our strong objection to the deliberate targeting and arrests of opposition leaders, particularly during the MCC period. To this end, I have designated @derekobrienmp and @MdNadimulHaque6 to represent @AITCofficial in this crucial meeting with the Election Commission,” further mentioned Mamata.

TMC Minister Accuses BJP Of Using Election Commission To Target Opposition

Trinamool Congress (TMC) minister Shashi Panja also mentioned that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is using the poll panel and targeting the opposition parties ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.