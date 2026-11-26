'Black Day In Bharat's History': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Pays Tribute To 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Victims, Honours Fallen Security Personnel |

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday described the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks as a "Black Day" in India's history, paying tributes to the innocent victims and security personnel who lost their lives during the deadly attacks in 2008.

In a message posted on social media platform X, Sarma remembered the victims of the November 26 terror attacks and said the incident would remain etched in the country's history.

"26 November 2008 will forever be etched in Bharat's history as a Black Day, when hundreds of innocents were massacred by Pakistani terrorists in the biggest ever terror strike on the soil of the nation," the Chief Minister said.

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He said India had made significant progress in strengthening its security apparatus and safeguarding the country against both external and internal threats since the attacks.

Sarma also emphasised India's resolve to take firm action against individuals and organisations posing a threat to national security.

"Since then, we have moved a long way in securing our country from external and internal threats and have vowed to go after every element which is a threat to Bharat's security," he added.

The Assam Chief Minister also paid homage to the innocent people who lost their lives and the security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice while confronting the terrorists.

"My tributes to all the souls and the bravehearts who laid down their lives in the fateful period," Sarma said.

The 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks began on November 26, 2008, when 10 heavily armed terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba launched coordinated attacks at multiple locations across Mumbai.

The attacks continued for nearly 60 hours, targeting prominent locations, including the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and Nariman House.

A total of 166 people were killed and more than 300 injured in the attacks. Nine terrorists were eliminated, while Ajmal Kasab was captured alive and subsequently convicted and executed in 2012.

The country observes November 26 every year to remember the victims and honour the courage and sacrifice of those who fought the terrorists.

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