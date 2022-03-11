BJP's victory due to 'blatant misuse of election machinery to loot votes', says Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: A day after BJP won four out of five states that went to polls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that ‘destiny’ and ‘destination’ are two different things.

“The BJP should not raise their voice after the win in four states. The victory is not due to the mandate but due to vote loot. This verdict is because of the blatant misuse of the election machinery to loot votes. There should be forensic examinations of the EVM machines,” said Mamata.

Addressing a press conference at the Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister claimed that the BJP is ‘daydreaming' about 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“Things change with every minute. After winning a few states the BJP should stop daydreaming about the next Lok Sabha polls. UP, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur don't give them the license to claim that they will win again,” further claimed Mamata, asking all the opposition parties to unite for the 2024 parliamentary election.

“The Congress had lost its credibility but the rest of the political parties should unite. But if Congress wants then we can also unite and fight against the BJP,” added the Chief Minister.

Claiming that Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav’s vote percentage increased from 20 per cent to 37 per cent, Mamata said that due to ‘vote loot’ Yadav had lost.

It can be recalled that on Thursday Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that the BJP formed the Central government in 2019 after they had won the UP Assembly elections in 2017.

Slamming the Chief Minister, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that Mamata herself during a rally at Lucknow said that if BJP is ousted from UP then they will be removed from the national capital.

“BJP will form the next central government again in 2024. Every time she loses she attacks the agencies and vote machines. If forensic examination is conducted on EVM machines in UP, then the same should be done here as vote-rigging was seen during the civic polls,” mentioned Adhikari.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 08:33 PM IST