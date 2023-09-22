BJP’s Tajinder Bagga Targets Raghav Chadha, Says ‘AAP MP's Annual Income Is ₹2.44 Lakh But Wedding Hotel Suite Costs ₹10 Lakh’

AAP MP Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra are set to tie the knot on September 24, 2023. | Twitter

BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga targeted Raghav Chadha stating that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP's annual income was Rs 2.44 lakh but the suite booked at an Udaipur hotel for his wedding costs Rs 10 lakh per night. Chadha is set to marry Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra on September 24 in a grand ceremony.

According to reports, the wedding will be held at the Leela Palace in Udaipur, where its most expensive room – the Maharaja Suite – has been booked. The suite reportedly costs Rs 10 lakh per night. The guests are expected to arrive at the property from September 22.

Citing the reports of the cost of the suite, Bagga posted a photo of Chadha's annual income declared in the ITR for the financial year 2020-2021 as Rs 2.44 lakh. He wrote, "AAP Leader Raghav Chaddha who shown 2.44 Lakh yearly income in his election affidavit booked a Maharaja suite costs 10 Lakh Rs per night."

Chadha was among the five MPs who were suspended from the Parliament in August. The suspension will remain in place until the Privilege Committee presents its conclusions regarding the accusation against him, which involves forging the signatures of five MPs in a motion connected to the Delhi Services Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

The AAP MP, however, has refuted the allegations.

