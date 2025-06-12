BJP’s Sambit Patra Rebukes Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Over US-Pak Remarks, Says India’s Global Image Strong

BJP MP Sambit Patra | X @BJP4India

New Delhi: Taking a dig at Congress leadership, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sambit Patra on Thursday said that Jairam Ramesh was always in a hurry to put India in the dock in the name of attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Patra said that India stands very high on the global platform.

"Jairam Ramesh and Rahul Gandhi are always in a hurry to put India in the dock in the name of attacking PM Modi. They said the same things about the G7. But where will they hide their faces regarding that? There is no need to take them seriously. "Today, India stands very high on the global platform," said BJP MP Sambit Patra on Congress MP Jairam Ramesh's X post on the US reportedly extending an invitation to Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir.

If Nana Patole says Operation Sindoor is nothing but kids playing video games behind closed doors, then I am truly sorry about the state of affairs in the Congress party.



Who is he calling 'kids'? Our army personnel?



Are BrahMos missiles just video games to him? What about the… pic.twitter.com/R0jGahQwAD — BJP (@BJP4India) June 12, 2025

In a response to Congress leader Nana Patole comparing Operation Sindoor to 'children's video game', Patra said, "If the Congress party has decided to commit suicide, then as good citizens of this country, we should appeal to them not to commit suicide, for god's sake. Who are the children that Nana Patole is referring to? The Indian armed forces? Were the BrahMos missiles that were fired a part of a video game?... Rahul Gandhi is the child he was talking about, who plays video games day and night. That is why an essential issue like Operation Sindoor looks like a video game to the leaders of his party. Ask Rahul Gandhi not to play video games but to be serious about the affairs happening around him."

This came after Congress MP Jairam Ramesh questioned the US for inviting Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, to US Army Day celebrations on June 14. Jairam Ramesh condemned the decision, citing the 'two nations' remarks by Munir just before the Pahalgam terror attacks.

In a post on X, he said, "This is the man who spoke in such incendiary and provocative language just before the Pahalgam terror attacks. What is the US really up to? This is another huge diplomatic setback for India."

खबर है कि पाकिस्तानी सेना प्रमुख जनरल असीम मुनीर को अमेरिका के सेना दिवस (14 जून) के मौके पर वॉशिंगटन डीसी में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में आमंत्रित किया गया है।



यह खबर भारत के लिए कूटनीतिक और सामरिक दृष्टि से एक बड़ा झटका है।



यह वही व्यक्ति हैं जिसने पहलगाम आतंकी हमले से ठीक पहले… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 12, 2025

Jairam Ramesh called the US' comment on Pakistan - 'great partner in the counter-terrorism campaign' - a setback for India.

In a post on X, he said, "Recently, the head of the US Central Command called Pakistan a 'great partner in the counter-terrorism campaign'. What will our Prime Minister and his government say to this? Is this not a diplomatic setback for India?"

Munir is reportedly set to arrive in Washington, DC, following an invitation from his American counterpart to participate in the US Army's 250th anniversary celebrations. The main festivities for the US Army parade will be held on Saturday, June 14, coinciding with US President Donald Trump's birthday, The News reported.

The US Army's 250th anniversary will be marked with a large-scale festival and parade in Washington on Saturday, June 14. The event is expected to feature approximately 6,600 soldiers, 150 military vehicles, and over 50 aircraft.

