BJP's Pushkar Singh Dhami to take oath as Uttarakhand CM tomorrow

BJP leader Pushkar Singh Dhami will take oath as Uttarakhand Chief Minister for a second term on Wednesday at 3:30 pm, reported news agency ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Parade Ground in Dehradun. Along with Dhami, the cabinet will also be administered the oath.

Dhami was elected leader of the BJP legislature party in Uttarakhand on Monday, paving the way for his taking over the reins of the state for a second time.

Dhami, who lost from the Khatima constituency in the Uttarakhand, led the party's poll effort as Chief Minister during the assembly polls held last month.

The BJP's dilemma on the choice of a chief minister for Uttarakhand was caused by Dhami's loss in Khatima, a seat he had been winning since the 2012 Assembly polls.

Party's central observer and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced Dhami's name after a brief meeting of the BJP legislative party here.

The meeting was attended by Union ministers Meenakshi Lekhi and Prahlad Joshi. While Lekhi was present there as a central observer, Joshi was the party's poll incharge for the state.

Making the announcement soon after the meeting at the party office here, Singh said he congratulates Dhami on being elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party.

The BJP has reposed faith in Dhami once again for the post of the chief minister as he knows well how to run a government, the defence minister said.

There was no name other than Dhami and all MLAs unanimously supported him, he said. Soon after being elected the leader of the BJP legislative party, Dhami thanked people of the state for voting the BJP to power for a second consecutive term.

"The state's development will be given a fillip and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's grand vision for the development of Uttarakhand will be turned into a reality," he said.

Uttarakhand will be made a leading state over the next 10 years, he said.

The BJP had won 47 of the 70 seats in the Assembly polls, the results of which were announced on March 10.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 10:27 AM IST