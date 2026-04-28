BJP’s Nishikant Dubey Targets Mahua Moitra Over Alleged Attempt to Influence West Bengal Polls Via IPS Ajay Pal Sharma Video | X @MahuaMoitra

BJP leader Nishikant Dubey, on April 28, took to his handle on ‘X’ to criticise those allegedly trying to influence the outcome of elections in West Bengal. He reposted a post shared on ‘X’ by Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, which showed a purported video of UP encounter specialist IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma dancing with women in a room.

He accused Mahua Moitra of trying to influence the outcome of the West Bengal Assembly elections and cited a series of developments that had taken place over the past few days.

"What should this despicable act be called - sending Azam Khan to jail, and Unity Kaushik, who is close to Azam Khan, falling for the temptation and harassing the Election Commission, thereby influencing the Bengal elections? Sanur Mandal, Jahangir, Savysachi, Barik Vishwas, Firoz, Afroze, Mushtaq @ECISVEEP should deal strictly with the people influencing the elections," he wrote.

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The video purportedly shows him standing in front of a woman, clapping as she performs a step while seated on the floor. Several men are also seen sitting on a nearby sofa. Another clip allegedly captures the officer standing very close behind the woman as she dances to the song "Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai" under dim, colourful lighting.

"Fair & lovely Babua @DripsAjaypal - good to see you enjoying yourself FantaCop style. Stay Thanda Thanda Cool Cool. Bengal is always Trinamool," Moitra shared on X.

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About Ajay Pal Sharma

41-year-old Ajay Pal is currently serving as Additional CP (Law and Order) in Prayagraj. Earlier, he held the position of SP/SSP in five districts. During his 22-month stint as SP in Jaunpur, he reportedly carried out 136 encounters, a record for any SP in a district, as per a report by Bhaskar English.