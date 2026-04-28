From BDS Graduate To IPS: Know The Educational Qualifications Of The Encounter Specialist Ajay Pal Sharma

West Bengal: The second phase of voting in the West Bengal Assembly elections will be held on April 29, while the counting of votes for Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal is scheduled for May 4.

The Election Commission has appointed IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma, popularly known as Uttar Pradesh’s “Singham,” as an observer in South 24 Parganas, one of the most politically sensitive districts in West Bengal.

South 24 Parganas, a stronghold of Mamata Banerjee's All India Trinamool Congress, is both demographically and politically important. Sharma, known for his tough, no-nonsense policing style and "dabang" image, is deployed in the region to emphasize the gravity of the situation.

Early Life and Background

Ajay Pal Sharma, born in Ludhiana, Punjab, has earned a reputation as a fearless and results-oriented officer. However, his path to the Indian Police Service was not the typical one. Sharma was a dentist before joining the police force.

Educational Qualification

Ajay Pal Sharma holds a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degree in Dental Science. His academic background demonstrates a solid foundation in science and discipline.

Academic Excellence in Early Years

Sharma was a bright student from an early age. Throughout his education, he excelled and reportedly topped his state in high school. Notably, he received a perfect 100 out of 100 in core subjects such as Hindi, English, and Mathematics, demonstrating his academic consistency and intellectual capacity, according to various media reports.

According to the UPSC IAS Exam portal, Ajay Pal Sharma demonstrated exceptional academic excellence from an early age, ranking among the top ten in his state for matriculation and scoring a perfect 100% in Mathematics, Science, and English. He went on to top Ludhiana in the +2 Medical stream and remained among the top three students throughout his four-year BDS degree.

During his internship, he was also recognized for his innovative approach and chosen for a Dentsply initiative. During this time, he noticed how administrative lapses and a lack of public awareness contributed significantly to disease prevalence. This realization gradually prompted him to consider taking the UPSC Civil Services Examination, though he initially continued working in dentistry while exploring the possibility of a career change.

Transition to UPSC and Civil Services

Despite having established himself in the dental field, Sharma decided to change his career path under the guidance of his parents.

In 2008, he left his dental practice to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

In 2009, he successfully cleared the written examination but could not qualify in the interview stage.

In 2011, he demonstrated resilience by continuing his preparation and eventually achieving an All India Rank (AIR) of 160, earning a position in the Indian Police Service.

Family Influence and Academic Environment

Ajay Pal Sharma comes from an academically driven family. His younger brother, an MBBS graduate, also prepared for the UPSC and successfully became an IAS officer. Both brothers were guided by their parents to pursue civil services, and today, both serve in Uttar Pradesh in prestigious administrative roles.

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Official Service Details

According to Uttar Pradesh Police official records:

Name: Dr. Ajay Pal Sharma

Date of Birth: 26 October 1985

Home Town: Ludhiana, Punjab

IPS Batch: 2011 (IPS-RR)

Cadre: Uttar Pradesh

Educational Qualification: BDS (Dental Sciences)

Father’s Name: Amarjit Pal

Best Known As Encounter Specialist

Ajay Pal Sharma, 41, serves as Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) in Prayagraj. Throughout his career, he has worked as SP/SSP in five districts, including Shamli, Noida, Jaunpur, and Rampur, where he oversaw several high-risk operations.

He is best known for his tenure in Jaunpur, where he reportedly conducted 136 encounters in just 22 months the most by any SP in a single district, according to a Bhaskar English report.

Ajay Pal Sharma, the encounter specialist and Singham of UP police, is deployed as police observer of South 24 Parganas. He just read the riot act to Bhaipo’s henchman Jehangir Khan’s family members.



Nobody can stop this election from being the most free and fair election in 50… pic.twitter.com/p3WOLLXL6d — BJP West Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) April 27, 2026

Sharma is regarded as one of Uttar Pradesh's most dynamic police officers, having conducted dozens of encounters in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision of a "crime-free" state. His aggressive policing style has earned him the label of "encounter specialist."

One day before the second phase of voting, Sharma's posting in Bengal and his actions became a major source of contention. The Election Commission has deployed eleven new police observers, including Sharma, to ensure free and fair polling.