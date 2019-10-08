BJP will get its first CM in Jammu and Kashmir very soon: Party chief Ravinder Raina

Jammu: The BJP is hopeful of getting its "first Chief Minister" in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 from the state two months ago, and the planned delimitation of the Assembly constituencies.

In an interview to IANS, Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Ravinder Raina said, "Jammu and Kashmir is a unit. And as President of BJP here, I am confident that we will have a BJP Chief Minister in Jammu and Kashmir very soon."

Jammu and Kashmir has seen several Chief Ministers from Congress, National Conference and the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

Meanwhile, the BJP which shared power in the state with the PDP for three years from 2015 to 2018, did not get the top post and had to accept the post of Deputy Chief Minister.

When asked about the planned delimitation of constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, Raina said, "The Election Commission will take a final call on the delimitation of the Assembly constituencies here."

Raina said the poll panel will constitute a commission, which will be headed by either a retired Supreme Court or High Court judge. The BJP leader pointed out that the commission which will be constituted for the delimitation process will follow all the standard prodecures.

The government abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution from Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 and also bifurcated the state into two union territories.

Following the revocation of Article 370, the government has enforced a massive clampdown on communication and internet services in the state and deployed heavy security presence.

To a question over the clampdown for 60 days in the state, the state BJP chief said, "Soon after the abrogation of Article 370 the mobile connectivity and internet facility was suspended here.

