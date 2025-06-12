‘BJP Will Be Cursed By The Poor’: AAP MLA Atishi Slams Bulldozer Action At Kalkaji’s Bhoomiheen Camp

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and leader of opposition in Delhi assembly Atishi lashed out at Delhi government under the BJP following a demolition drive at the Bhoomiheen Camp in South Delhi's Kalkaji Extension | X @AtishiAAP

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and leader of opposition in Delhi assembly Atishi lashed out at Delhi government under the BJP following a demolition drive at the Bhoomiheen Camp in South Delhi's Kalkaji Extension on Wednesday and claimed that Many families did not have a place to sleep.

She claimed that arrangements were made for many families to stay for the night.

In a post on X on late Wednesday evening, Atishi wrote, "I was with the homeless residents of the landless camp till late night. Some children had not eaten since morning. Many families did not have a place to sleep at night. My heart broke to see their condition. BJP will definitely be cursed by these poor people. Everyone was fed dal and rice. Arrangements were made for many families to stay for the night."

"From tomorrow, I will set up a special camp in my MLA office to solve their problems. Aam Aadmi Party has stood with the poor in every happiness, sorrow and struggle and will continue to do so," the post reads.

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, on Wednesday, defended the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) action against illegal encroachment and said that those whose slums have been removed have been given separate houses.

Speaking to the media, Sirsa slammed the Aam Aadmi Party for spreading lies and misleading the people.

"No slum will be demolished. No person will be removed from the slum...Those whose slums have been removed have been given separate houses...They (AAP) are telling lies only to mislead the people of Delhi. Now they (AAP) are out of power. I want to ask them whether they have given a house to even a single slum dweller?... Prime Minister Modi has said 'Jahan jhuggi wahi makaan," Manjinder Sirsa said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Atishi lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on the demolition drive carried out at Kalkaji area's Bhoomihini camp.

Speaking to the media, Atishi called the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a 'Gareeb Virodhi' Party, further questioning on who approached the court for the demolition.

"It's clear that the BJP is a 'Gareeb Virodhi' party. Three days ago, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said that not a single slum would be demolished. But today, since 5 AM, bulldozers have been operating, and people are being forced out of their homes, beaten with sticks. Rekha Gupta claims this is a court order -- but who approached the court? It was the BJP's DDA and the party that brought the order. These poor people went to court, but the BJP and the DDA stood against them, said they wouldn't provide homes, and urged the court to approve the demolition," Atishi said.

The demolition drive was carried out following directions from the High Court.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had issued an official notice to all residents of Bhoomihin Camp, directing them to vacate their premises in view of the demolition of illegal huts, following directions from the High Court.

On Tuesday, AAP MLA from Kalkaji, Atishi, staged an anti-demolition drive protests in the area, following which she was detained by the Delhi Police.

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.