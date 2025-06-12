Who Was Kanchan Tiwari AKA 'Kamal Kaur Bhabhi'? Punjab Social Media Influencer Found Dead In Parking Lot In Bathinda

Punjabi influencer Kamal Kaur found dead in Bathinda | X

Bathinda: Social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, popularly known as 'Kamal Kaur Bhabhi', was found dead in a parking lot in Punjab's Bathinda on Wednesday night. According to reports, the dead body of Tiwari was found inside a parked car near Adesh Medical University in Bathinda on Wednesday night.

The vehicle in which the social media influencer's body was found in registered in Ludhiana.

Who Was Kamal Kaur?

Tiwari was a resident of Ludhiana. She had a good presence on social media with over 3.80 lakh followers. Tiwari is reported to be in her mid 30s. Last year in October, Kaur received a threat from Canada-based terrorists Arsh Dalla, reported The Tribune. He reportedly warned her against posting “inappropriate” content on her social media.

Preliminary investigation suggested that Tiwari might have been murdered somewhere else and her body was placed in the car.