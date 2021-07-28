'BJP vs Rest': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee targets Opposition unity before 2024 poll

The fiery West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee (66), on Wednesday made it clear, just before she called on Congress President Sonia Gandhi, that she is not at all interested in leading the opposition parties, but is here to unite them in a "BJP vs Rest" formulation, to get rid of Prime Minister Modi before he inflicts more damage on the nation.

Sonia Gandhi (74) had son Rahul (51) by her side during talks with Mamata at her 10 Janpath residence, dropping enough hints that she has already given the responsibility to Rahul to unite the opposition parties and pointed out how Rahul took lead in mobilising leaders of various parties in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha only on Wednesday.

"It was a very good meeting, positive meeting. To defeat the BJP, everybody needs to come together. Everyone will have to work together," Banerjee said after a 45-minute interaction with Sonia Gandhi, with whom she has always had cordial ties.

Mamata is in Delhi until Saturday, but she dropped a hint that the united opposition front may take time to shape up.

"After Parliament session, there will be talks, there should be a common platform to work together," she said, stressing that she has good relations with most chief ministers, including Jagan Mohan Reddy of Andhra Pradesh, Naveen Patnaik of Odisha and Stalin of Tamil Nadu. "I spoke to Lalu Prasad on Tuesday. We will be talking to all parties," she said. Her second important meeting of the day is with Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Asked earlier in the day after her meeting with party's MPs if she would be the face of the opposition to take on the BJP in the 2024 Parliamentary elections, she shot back: ‘‘I am not a political astrologer. It depends on the situation, structure. I have no problem if someone else leads. When the matter is discussed, we can decide. I cannot impose. My mission right now is to help all the opposition parties to bell the cat. I don’t want to be a leader, but a simple cadre, contribute as an humble worker.”

She, however, has a fervent desire to return to national politics, but was clever in stating that she has "no problem if someone else leads."

Since her hat-trick Bengal victory, Mamata has emerged as a pivotal figure in the opposition's attempts to unite to take on the BJP in the next general election. Her determination is reflected in an assertion during a talk with the reporters that "Poore desh me khela hoga. It's a continuous process...When general elections come (2024), it will be (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi vs the country."