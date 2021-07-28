Delhi: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi at 10 Janpath

On Tuesday, Banerjee had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence. In the meeting, the West Bengal Chief Minister said she raised the issue of the need for more COVID-19 vaccines and medicines for her state. Banerjee also said she raised the pending issue of the change of name of West Bengal to Bangla. She also asked the PM to call an all-party meeting on the Pegasus spyware row. There should be a Supreme Court-monitored probe in this matter, she told the reporters after the meeting.

This was the first meeting between the Prime Minister and Banerjee after she had skipped a post Cyclone Yaas review meeting chaired by Modi in May this year. Banerjee had met the PM separately for a moment and handed over the state government's report on the cyclone before excusing herself from the official meeting, resulting in a huge controversy.