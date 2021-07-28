'If Rahul Gandhi's phone has weapon, then why doesn't he file complaint': BJP's Sambit Patra hits back amid Pegasus row

Amid opposition's roaring stand against Bharaiya Janata Party over the Pegasus snooping scandal, BJP leader Sambit Patra took a swipe at Congress' Rahul Gandhi asked that if Rahul Gandhi's phone has a weapon, then why hasn't filed a complaint yet?
Addressing the media, Patra said "Why would anyone spy on Rahul Gandhi? He is unable to run the Congress party. What will be gained after spying on him? Rahul ji, you should get your phone checked."
Further he pointed out saying, PM Modi calls for meetings on important issues, but Congress boycotts them. "You (Rahul Gandhi) are saying that a doctored motive (Pegasus) is important for us, not COVID. You are playing with lives of people. You are suppressing the voices of people," he said.
Saying they have only one goal and that is to save their families, the BJP leader alleged that Rahul and Priyanka only want to be settled politically.
"PM Modi's only concern is settling India on path of development. The public understands drama of opposition unity." he said.
Sambit's comments come after the former Congress President Rahul Gandhi today accused the BJP led Centre of "curtailing" the voice of opposition in Parliament and said that government has used Pegasus weapon against the people of the country. His remarks came after a meeting of 14 opposition parties earlier in the day to chalk out a strategy to take on the government over the Pegasus tapping issue, which has snowballed into a massive political row.
The Pegasus issue has forced repeated adjournments during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.
After, opposition members created a ruckus in the House while protesting over the Pegasus row and other issues, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the fifth time today. When the House reassembled at 3 pm, it took up supplementary demand for grants and appropriation bills which were approved without debate.
