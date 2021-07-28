'If Rahul Gandhi's phone has weapon, then why doesn't he file complaint': BJP's Sambit Patra hits back amid Pegasus row

Amid opposition's roaring stand against Bharaiya Janata Party over the Pegasus snooping scandal, BJP leader Sambit Patra took a swipe at Congress' Rahul Gandhi asked that if Rahul Gandhi's phone has a weapon, then why hasn't filed a complaint yet?

Addressing the media, Patra said "Why would anyone spy on Rahul Gandhi? He is unable to run the Congress party. What will be gained after spying on him? Rahul ji, you should get your phone checked."

Further he pointed out saying, PM Modi calls for meetings on important issues, but Congress boycotts them. "You (Rahul Gandhi) are saying that a doctored motive (Pegasus) is important for us, not COVID. You are playing with lives of people. You are suppressing the voices of people," he said.

Saying they have only one goal and that is to save their families, the BJP leader alleged that Rahul and Priyanka only want to be settled politically.