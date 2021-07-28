We want to see 'sacche din', saw enough of 'achhe din': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Delhi

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee who has been to Delhi on Wednesday, during a press conference took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party saying, "We want to see 'sacche din', saw enough of 'achhe din'."
Taking a jibe at the PM further, she said, "Narendra Modi was popular in 2019. Today, they (Centre) have not kept a record of the bodies, last rites were denied and bodies were thrown in river Ganga. Those who lost their loved ones will not forget and forgive."
Praising BJP as contender Miss Banerjee said it is a very healthy party. Citing 2024 elections, she said, "Opposition will be stronger, it will create history."
Things change in politics, when political storm comes, situation became difficult to handle," the West Bengal CM added.
Ahead of her meeting with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, she said, Sonia Gandhi also wants the unity of the opposition parties. "Congress trusts the regional parties and regional parties trust Congress," she added.
Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee skipped today's opposition meeting about Pegasus scandal, but at a press conference later, made it clear that her party is at the forefront of the battle over the issue.
"All political parties in the opposition must work together. We will all sit together and work something out," she called.
Claiming that her phone has also been hacked, Banerjee said she is not able to speak to anyone. Then she amended: "Even if I'm not on Pegasus, if I speak to Abhishek Banerjee, or PK (election strategist Prashant Kishor) it is hacked. If one phone is hacked, all are hacked".
A total of 14 parties attended the meeting including Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Samajwadi Party (SP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, National Conference, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Kerala Congress (M) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).
Earlier, the Bengal chief minister had announced that the her government has formed an inquiry commission to look into the Pegasus snooping row. West Bengal is the first government in India to do so.
