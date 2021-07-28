We want to see 'sacche din', saw enough of 'achhe din': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Delhi

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee who has been to Delhi on Wednesday, during a press conference took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party saying, "We want to see 'sacche din', saw enough of 'achhe din'."

Taking a jibe at the PM further, she said, "Narendra Modi was popular in 2019. Today, they (Centre) have not kept a record of the bodies, last rites were denied and bodies were thrown in river Ganga. Those who lost their loved ones will not forget and forgive."

Praising BJP as contender Miss Banerjee said it is a very healthy party. Citing 2024 elections, she said, "Opposition will be stronger, it will create history."

Things change in politics, when political storm comes, situation became difficult to handle," the West Bengal CM added.

Ahead of her meeting with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, she said, Sonia Gandhi also wants the unity of the opposition parties. "Congress trusts the regional parties and regional parties trust Congress," she added.