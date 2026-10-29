BJP To Hold Key Delhi Meeting At 3 PM Today To Review SIR Campaign Amid Opposition Protests |

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a meeting at its headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday at 3 PM to review preparations and assess the progress of its campaign related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and protests by Opposition parties.

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Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with other senior leaders associated with the campaign, are expected to attend the meeting.

The meeting is expected to focus on reviewing the campaign’s progress, assessing organisational preparedness and discussing the party’s strategy to counter the Opposition’s protests over SIR.



The BJP has been engaging in efforts to highlight its position on the electoral roll revision exercise amid Opposition parties’ objections and protests over the process.

Meanwhile, BJP national president Nitin Nabin attended a meeting with the party's National General Secretaries at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday.

Those present included Smriti Irani, BJP general secretary incharge of Uttar Pradesh; Biplab Kumar Deb, the party's Madhya Pradesh state incharge; and Tarun Chugh, the party's Gujarat state incharge and the Central Office incharge.

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On Wednesday, Nabin defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, asserting that democracy was safe under the Prime Minister and criticising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the Constitution.

Addressing the ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ padyatra in Chandni Chowk in the national capital, Nabin said, "Democracy is in safe hands. The trust of democracy in public lies in PM Modi. If democracy is in the hands of PM Narendra Modi, then democracy is absolutely safe. People of the country know that 140 crore people of the country is the family of the son of the soil of the country - PM Narendra Modi."

Criticising Rahul Gandhi, Nabin said, "The so-called people who speak for democracy, LoP Rahul Gandhi walks around with a copy of the Constitution. Actually, he doesn't care about the Constitution. Trusting what Rahul Gandhi says, Congress is sinking lower and lower. If they continue to believe Rahul Gandhi, Congress party will be wiped out."



Meanwhile, the Opposition INDIA bloc is scheduled to hold a public impeachment-style programme against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's official residence at 10, Rajaji Marg, in New Delhi, on Friday, October 30, at 3.30 pm.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had announced the programme on X, alleging that the CEC had violated the Constitution and undermined electoral democracy.

Congress has also planned a 'Dilli Chalo' march and a public gathering at Ramlila Maidan on November 1 as part of its protest against the SIR exercise and the Election Commission of India.

Delhi Police has issued a no-objection certificate from the law and order perspective for the rally at Ramlila Maidan, subject to prior permission from the land-owning authority and compliance with conditions, including the conclusion of the gathering by 5 pm and a ban on overnight stays at the venue.

The rally is scheduled to be held from 10 am to 5 pm on November 1.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)