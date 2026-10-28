CM Suvendu Adhikari Urges Mamata Banerjee To Retire From Politics As 2 BJP MLAs Take Oath | IANS

Kolkata: Two new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs, Hasirani Rath and Shakharav Sarkar, on Wednesday took oath in the state Assembly.

Adhikari Takes Aim At Mamata Banerjee

Speaking inside the House, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari slammed former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that she should take rest as she had become older.

“I purposely didn’t leave Bhabanipur constituency as I knew there would be chances that Mamata Banerjee might again contest in the bypoll. I did not want to give her that opportunity. I had trounced her in Bhabanipur, and I would urge her not to contest elections any more. She should rest at home,” said Adhikari.

Rejinagar Victory And Nandigram Allegations

Speaking about the win in Rejinagar in Murshidabad district, Adhikari said that people are with the saffron camp and the victory in Rejinagar is the clear indication.

“Even in Nandigram, the people have now elected Hasirani Rath with a margin of 1.22 lakh votes. Her son Chandra Raut was killed just because he was my aide. The CBI has arrested seven people, including the shooters and contract killers. The only thing left: where did the ‘supari’ come from? Was it Camac Street, Kalighat or Diamond Harbour?” further mentioned the Chief Minister.

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TMC MLAs Hold Courtesy Meeting

Meanwhile, speculation started after a few Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs of two different factions were seen talking to each other.

However, the MLAs said it was a ‘courtesy’ meeting after Durga Puja.