Bihar MLC Polls 2026: Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Makes Legislative Council Debut, RJD Wrests Patna Teachers' Seat From BJP | PTI

Patna: Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) made its debut in the Bihar Legislative Council on Wednesday, winning one of the eight seats contested in the elections, while the RJD wrested the Patna Teachers’ constituency from the BJP after nearly three decades.

Of the eight seats, BJP won three, JD(U) - 1, RJD - 1, Jan Suraaj - 1, and Independents - 2.

Congress drew a blank in the seat tally.

Sitting MLCs Defeated In Teachers' Constituencies

The biggest upset was the defeat of all four sitting MLCs in the Teachers’ constituencies, with the BJP, JD(U), Jan Suraaj and Independents sharing the spoils.

RJD candidate and former MLA Dr Sanjeev Kumar Singh defeated five-term BJP MLC Nawal Kishore Yadav in the Patna Teachers’ constituency. In Darbhanga Teachers’, Jan Suraaj candidate Suresh Prasad Rai defeated sitting Congress MLC Madan Mohan Jha.

In Saran Teachers’, BJP rebel Rahul Raj, contesting as an Independent, defeated sitting MLC Afaq Ahmed. In Tirhut Teachers’, BJP candidate Narendra Prasad Singh defeated his nearest rival, Independent Bhushan Kumar Jha. Sitting CPI MLC Sanjay Kumar Singh finished third.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar | As counting of votes is underway, Jan Suraaj Candidate, from Patna Teachers’ MLC Constituency, Divya Jyoti says, "I'm fully confident that we'll win by a huge margin because the teachers completely trust Divya Jyoti, Prashant Kishor, and Jan Suraaj. Today, the entire teaching community trusts us, and this will be a victory of that trust.""When our team members went to the counting room today and told us that there are no CCTV cameras installed there. There should be CCTV cameras. Today, with all the available technology and resources, if you want the results to be fair and you don't want any questions to be raised about you or the Election Commission, then why are you avoiding CCTV? Why haven't you installed them in the counting room? That's a big question. We are raising this issue." — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2026

BJP Wins Three Council Seats

BJP won Tirhut Teachers’, Darbhanga Graduates’ and Kosi Graduates’, with Narendra Prasad Singh, Sarvesh Singh and N K Yadav emerging victorious, respectively. The JD(U) retained Patna Graduates’, where sitting MLC Neeraj Kumar secured a fourth consecutive victory despite falling ill during the campaign.

In Kosi Graduates' constituency, N K Yadav of BJP secured a hat-trick victory by defeating RJD's Nitesh Kumar Yadav, while BJP's incumbent MLC Sarvesh Kumar defeated RJD's Anil Kumar Jha in Darbhanga Graduates constituency, and Independent candidate Vansidhar Brajwashi won the Tirhut Graduates' seat by defeating JD(U)'s Abhishek Jha.

Neeraj Kumar Overcomes Electoral Challenge

In the Patna Graduates' seat, Neeraj Kumar faced a stiff challenge from Jan Suraaj candidate Anuj Singh, who received backing from JD(U) MLA Anant Singh in defiance of the party leadership. Anant Singh and his wife, former MLA Neelam Devi, were subsequently expelled from the JD(U) for six years after the casting of votes. Anuj Singh finished third in the poll.

Crediting party workers, former chief minister Nitish Kumar, chief minister Samrat Choudhary and state health minister Nishant Kumar for his victory, Neeraj said their support had helped him overcome the electoral challenge.

“Where is Gunjan? Take the sweets away!” he quipped while speaking to reporters.

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Anant Singh Responds To Election Results

Anant Singh, meanwhile, said he would not congratulate Neeraj Kumar. Acknowledging the defeat of the Jan Suraaj candidate, he said the electorate was supreme and its verdict had to be respected.

“The people are the real masters, like God. Whoever they choose wins, and whoever they do not choose loses,” he said.

Anant said he had backed Anuj Singh because he opposed Neeraj Kumar, not the JD(U). He also acknowledged that the party was paramount and its decisions had to be accepted.

“I have not made any contribution that would entitle me to stake a claim over the party,” he said.