Bihar MLC Polls: RJD Ends BJP’s 30-Year Hold On Patna Teachers’ Seat As Neeraj Kumar Eyes Re-Election | X / ANI

Patna: RJD wrested the Patna Teachers’ constituency in the Bihar legislative council elections from BJP, ending Nawal Kishore Yadav’s three-decade-long hold on the seat.

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RJD candidate Dr Sanjeev Kumar Singh defeated the BJP nominee, marking a significant setback for the ruling party. After his victory, Singh alleged that commotion and clashes marred the counting process inside the counting hall. He also claimed that his opponents were apprehensive of his challenge and had deployed five vehicles carrying bouncers on polling day. "I will fulfil the promises made to teachers and work to protect their interests," he added.

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His wife, Dr Archita, thanked teachers and the campaign team, saying its members had worked tirelessly day and night. She described the victory after a difficult electoral contest as particularly gratifying.

Meanwhile, counting of second-preference votes was underway in the Patna Graduates’ constituency, where the JD(U)-backed candidate Neeraj Kumar was poised to retain his seat. His re-election bid faced a challenge from Jan Suraaj candidate Anuj Singh, who was backed by JD(U) MLA Anant Singh in defiance of the party leadership. Anant Singh and his wife, former MLA Neelam Devi, were subsequently expelled from the JD(U) for six years.

Claiming his victory, Neeraj Kumar credited party workers, former chief minister Nitish Kumar, chief minister Samrat Choudhary and state health minister Nishant Kumar for helping him overcome the electoral challenge.

“Where is Gunjan? Take the sweets away!” he quipped while talking to reporters.

Anant Singh, meanwhile, said he would not congratulate Neeraj Kumar. Acknowledging the defeat of the Jan Suraaj candidate, he said the electorate was supreme and its verdict had to be respected. “The people are the real masters, like God. Whoever they choose wins, and whoever they do not choose loses,” he said.

He said that he supported JSP candidate Anuj Singh in the MLC poll because he opposed Neeraj Kumar, adding that he was not against JD (U).

Anant Singh said the party was paramount and its decisions had to be accepted. “I have not made any contribution that would entitle me to stake a claim over the party,” he said.

Results have been declared in four of the eight constituencies. In the Tirhut Teachers’ constituency, BJP candidate Narendra Prasad Singh emerged victorious, while Independent candidate Rahul Raj, a BJP rebel, won the Saran Teachers’ seat. In the Darbhanga Teachers’ constituency, Jan Suraaj candidate Dr Suresh Prasad Rai defeated sitting Congress MLC Dr Madan Mohan Jha by 324 votes.

The four remaining contests are in the Graduate constituencies, where counting was continuing. Jan Suraaj had fielded candidates in all eight constituencies, adding to the competition in the elections.