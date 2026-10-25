Bihar Politics: Expelled JD(U) MLA Anant Singh Says Party Won't Win Even 10-12 Seats, Plans To Float Own Outfit | VIDEO | ANI

Patna: Expelled JD(U) leader and Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh on Sunday claimed the party would struggle to win even 10-12 seats in future elections and announced plans to float his own political outfit.

Expulsion Follows Feud With Party Colleague

Singh made the remarks a day after the JD(U) expelled him for six years over alleged anti-party activities. He said he had no regrets over the action. The action against Singh followed his repeated public attacks on party colleague and MLC Neeraj Kumar during the recent Bihar Legislative Council elections. Instead of supporting Neeraj, contesting the election from the Patna Graduates' constituency, Anant supported Jan Suraaj Party (JSP)-backed candidate Anuj Singh. Before Anant Singh's expulsion from the party, former JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh had held deliberations with former chief minister and party chief Nitish Kumar. Lalan Singh had earlier attempted to broker peace between Anant Singh and Neeraj Kumar, both of whom belong to the politically influential Bhumihar community. However, the reconciliation efforts failed to end the public feud. Incidentally, Lalan Singh is also a Bhumihar.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar | On being expelled from JDU, Mokama MLA Anant Singh says, "I will simply build my own party... I have no regrets. Whatever action has been taken, it’s fine; I have no issues with it. The party belonged to Nitish Kumar. Now that Nitish Kumar is no longer there (in the active role), what is left of the party? Who among those in the leadership—the ones who expelled me—has actually contributed anything?... Now, they will not even get 10 seats... Why will I go anywhere? I will simply build my own party..."He adds,"The JD(U) is finished. Once they hold elections, everything will become clear... There is no distance between me and Nitish-ji; we maintain a cordial relationship. I will go and visit him sometime—there’s no issue. Let them keep their party; it serves no real purpose anyway..." — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2026

“I will simply build my own party. I have no regrets. Whatever action has been taken is fine. I have no issues with it,” Anant Singh told reporters in Patna.

Anant Singh Questions JD(U) Leadership

Questioning the contribution of the JD(U)’s current leadership, Singh claimed the party’s political standing was closely linked to Nitish Kumar.

“The party belonged to Nitish Kumar. Now that Nitish Kumar is no longer there (in an active role), what is left of the party? Who among those in the leadership — the ones who expelled me — has actually contributed anything?” he said. “The JD(U) is finished. Once they hold elections, everything will become clear,” he added.

Despite his criticism of the party leadership, Anant Singh said his personal ties with Nitish Kumar remained cordial and that he planned to visit the former chief minister.

JD(U) Also Expels Neelam Devi

The JD(U) also expelled Anant's wife and former MLA Neelam Devi for six years with immediate effect in view of her anti-party activities.

Also Watch:

According to an order issued by Bihar JD(U) president Umesh Singh Kushwaha, Singh was accused of disregarding party directives, using “inappropriate and derogatory language” against the leadership and campaigning for a rival party’s candidate in the recently concluded legislative council elections.

Party Seeks Cancellation Of MLA Membership

The party also recommended to the Bihar Assembly Speaker that Anant Singh’s membership be cancelled under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution.