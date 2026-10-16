'Got 9 People Murdered' Anant Singh's Remark Sparks Row In Bihar, JD(U) MLA Later Clarifies Statement | IANS

Patna: JD(U) MLA Anant Singh, who has generated much heat in the upcoming MLC polls by opposing the party candidate Neeraj Kumar, stirred up a major controversy on Friday after he claimed that he got nine people murdered for supporting former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar when the latter was a political greenhorn.

In a conversation with a news agency, Anant Singh shot back when asked whether he still supported his party, and remarked, "Who has made as many sacrifices as I have? Nitish Kumar was nothing back then; he used to roam around here and there. At that time, while being with Nitish Kumar, I got nine people murdered."

Patna, Bihar: When asked if he still supports his party, JD(U) MLA Anant Singh says, "...Who has made as many sacrifices as I have? Nitish Kumar was nothing back then; he used to roam around here and there. At that time, while being with Nitish Kumar, I got nine people murdered..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 16, 2026

Anant Singh retracts earlier remark

Retracting his earlier remark, Anant Singh said his statement had been misrepresented. He denied claiming that he had got nine people murdered while supporting Nitish Kumar, saying he had instead referred to the deaths of nine of his associates during Lalu Prasad Yadav’s tenure as chief minister.

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“I have made several sacrifices. Nine of my men were killed during Lalu Prasad’s government because I supported Nitish Kumar,” Singh said. Anant Singh is supporting Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) candidate Anuj Singh in the MLC poll from Patna Graduates' constituency.

JD(U) rejects allegations against Nitish

Rejecting Anant Singh's earlier remarks, JD(U) national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad cited Nitish Kumar's long political career and clean public image.

He said Nitish had spent nearly 50 years in public life and was among the few politicians in Indian politics against whom no allegations of wrongdoing had stuck.

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He said there had never been any instance of Nitish's alleged association with criminals, let alone involvement in violence, and maintained that the former chief minister had never encouraged negative politics.

“Neither does the public take Anant Singh's statement seriously, nor does the party consider it worthy of taking cognisance of,” Prasad added.

RJD targets Nitish over remarks

Reacting sharply, RJD chief spokesperson Shakti Yadav said, “Anant Singh killed nine people at Nitish Kumar's behest. Everything they did during their 20 years in power is now coming out. Anant Singh has even said that he was made to commit wrongdoings. Several people were sacrificed to remain in power. Anant Singh himself said this openly.”