Bihar MLC Polls Congress, RJD Head For Direct Contests In Multiple Seats Ahead Of October 23 Voting | AI Representational Image

Patna: After the last assembly election in which RJD and Congress engaged in "friendly contests" by fielding rival candidates against each other on multiple seats during the last Bihar assembly election, INDIA bloc's two major allies have fielded candidates against each other on four seats in upcoming state MLC polls.

Elections are being held for eight seats in the upper house of the bicameral Bihar legislature. The terms of four graduates’ and four teachers’ constituencies are due to expire on November 16.

Congress announces five candidates

Congress released its list of candidates for five MLC seats in Bihar late Thursday night. Of these, RJD has already announced candidates for four seats. These seats are Patna Graduates' constituency, Kosi Graduates' constituency, Darbhanga Graduates’ constituency and Patna Teachers’ constituency.

Patna, Bihar: On MLC elections, Congress MLC candidate Manoj Kumar Jaiswal says, “I have gone there after becoming a voter. Those who are standing in the electoral field, I do not think they have much to offer. Recently, a ruling party candidate’s nomination took place, where a… pic.twitter.com/Qo1atOepmz — IANS (@ians_india) October 2, 2026

Congress has re-nominated sitting MLC Madan Mohan Jha from the Darbhanga Teachers' constituency, where the RJD has not fielded a candidate. Jha, a former Bihar Congress president, will face JD (U)'s Ghanshyam Rai. SP Rai of Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party is also in the fray.

Allies face off on seats

While Congress has fielded Sanjay Yadav from the Patna Teachers' constituency, RJD has nominated Sanjeev Kumar Singh. From the Patna Graduates' constituency, Congress has fielded Asadullah Khan, who will face RJD candidate Dilip Kumar.

Similarly, Congress has nominated Manoj Kumar Jaiswal from the Kosi Graduates' constituency, where the RJD has fielded Nitesh Kumar. Darbhanga Graduates' constituency is also set to witness a friendly contest with Congress fielding Rajnikant Pathak against RJD candidate Anil Kumar Jha.

The possibility of avoiding a friendly contest remains open if the two parties reach a consensus before the deadline ends.

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Polling scheduled for October 23

Polling for the eight Bihar legislative council seats will be held on October 23, and votes will be counted on October 27. The nomination process is underway, with October 6 being the last date for filing nominations.

JD (U) seeks dispute resolution

Meanwhile, JD (U) has entrusted the task of resolving the internal dispute between party MLA Anant Singh and party candidate from Patna Graduates' constituency Neeaj Kumar to Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh a.k.a. Lalan Singh. Singh said he would work hard to defeat Kumar and announced his support for Jan Suraaj Party candidate Anuj Kumar Singh.