BSEB Registration 2027: Bihar Board Extends Class 10, 12 Exam Form Deadline Till October 15 |

BSEB Class 10, 12 Registration 2027: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the deadline for completing the registration and examination form process for the Class 10 and 12 annual examinations 2027. Students who are appearing for the Bihar Board matric and intermediate exams will now have additional time to complete the required formalities through their respective schools and colleges.

The board has also opened a special registration window for students who could not complete their registration earlier. The process will be carried out online by the heads of educational institutions.

Bihar Board Registration 2027: Important Dates

Special Registration: October 1–6, 2026 - For students who missed the earlier registration deadline, with late fee.

Exam Form & Fee: October 1–15, 2026 - Extended deadline for Class 10 and 12 annual exam forms and fee submission.

Final Deadline: October 15, 2026 - Last date for schools/colleges to complete the exam form process.

Bihar Board 2027 registration for students who missed the deadline

BSEB has provided another opportunity to students who could not complete their registration for the 2027 annual examination during the earlier window.

For such students, the online registration and permission application process will remain open from October 1 to October 6, 2026. The board will accept these registrations along with the prescribed late fee.

For Intermediate students, registration and fee payment can be completed through intermediate.biharboardonline.com.

For Matric students, registration and fee payment can be completed through secondary.biharboardonline.org or the official Bihar Board website.

Students should contact the head of their respective school or college to complete the registration or examination form process within the revised deadlines. They should also ensure that the required details are entered correctly before the form is submitted.