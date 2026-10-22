BJP Launches 15-Day Bihar Campaign To Counter Opposition’s SIR Protests Over Voter Deletions

The BJP has launched a 15-day campaign across Bihar to defend the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and counter opposition allegations of wrongful voter deletions | AI Generated Image

Patna, October 22, 2026: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday launched a 15-day campaign in Bihar to counter the Opposition’s protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The campaign, titled ‘Loktantra Bachao, Bheedtantra Hatao’ (Save Democracy, Remove Mobocracy), began on October 22 and will continue until November 5.

The campaign will include rallies, press conferences, discussions with students and young people, and interactions with civil society groups. The party aims to defend the electoral revision exercise and respond to the Opposition’s allegations, including its demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

BJP Plans Statewide Outreach

BJP state president Sanjay Saraogi and state organisation general secretary Bhikhubhai Dalsania reviewed the campaign strategy with state office-bearers on Wednesday. The party plans to reach people across Bihar and explain its position on the electoral process.

The campaign will focus on the accuracy of electoral rolls, protection of voting rights, accountability of political parties and public confidence in democratic institutions.

The BJP has accused Opposition parties, particularly the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), of spreading misleading claims about the revision exercise and weakening public trust in elections.

Social Media Push To Counter Opposition

Apart from public meetings, the BJP will use social media and engage influencers to spread its message. The online campaign will run under the theme ‘Ghuspethiya Hatao, Loktantra Bachao’ (Remove Infiltrators, Save Democracy).

The party will also distribute publications, booklets and other publicity material to explain its stand. Saraogi said the BJP would reach people across Bihar to strengthen democracy, protect constitutional values and ensure the integrity of electoral rolls.

BJP Challenges Claims Of Wrongful Deletions

The party has also targeted the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over its criticism of the revision exercise. The Opposition’s protests have centred on allegations that large numbers of voters’ names have been removed from electoral rolls, Hindustan Times reported.

“We have been asking the opposition to give us even one name that has been wrongfully deleted from the electoral roll during the SIR. They have not been able to provide one and are unnecessarily trying to mislead people over the SIR,” BJP media in-charge Danish Eqbal said.

Eqbal claimed that the names removed from the electoral rolls belonged to people who had died, shifted elsewhere or were registered as voters at multiple locations.

Opposition Raises Questions Over Voting Rights

Opposition parties, however, have argued that the revision exercise has resulted in the deletion of crores of voters’ names. They have raised concerns about whether the exercise has affected the accuracy and inclusiveness of electoral rolls.

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The Opposition has also questioned the impact of such deletions on the election of public representatives in a democracy. With the BJP now launching a statewide campaign to defend the exercise, the dispute over electoral rolls has become a political battle over voting rights and public trust in the electoral process.

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