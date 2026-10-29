Bhopal BJP Plans Massive November 4 March With One Lakh Supporters To Counter Congress, CJP Protests Over SIR; Defence Minister Rajnath Singh May Participate | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP has launched various events across the country to counter the Congress and CJP's protests against SIR, demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The party plans to organise a march in the state capital on November 4 by mobilising 1,00,000 supporters.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh may take part in it. Similar marches will take place in Indore on October 30 and in Jabalpur on November 20. Central minister Mansukh Mandaviya will participate in the march in Indore.

The BJP held a meeting at the residence of the in-charge minister of Bhopal, Chaitanya Kashyap, on Wednesday to discuss a strategy for the march.

BJP's state unit president Hemant Khandelwal, Member of Parliament Alok Sharma, ministers Vishvas Sarang and Krishna Gaur, legislator Rameshwar Sharma, Bhagwandas Sabnani, former legislator Dhruvnarayan Singh, district president Ravindra Yati and in-charge of the event and state vice president Nishant Khare participated in the meeting.

The party leaders told the public representatives to mobilise as many people as possible for the march. The root of the march also came up for discussion at the meeting.