BJP & TMC Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' As West Bengal Witnesses Extensive Ram Navami Celebrations

BJP & TMC Chanted "Jai Shri Ram" As West Bengal Witnesses Extensive Ram Navami Celebrations

Both BJP and TMC chanted “Jai Shri Ram” as Ram Navami was celebrated across West Bengal. Taking to X, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. I appeal to maintain peace, prosperity and development for all.” TMC Ghatal MP and candidate Deepak Adhikari (Dev) also chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’. “BJP will not tell me which God’s name I will take or how I will worship.

Lord Ram was not born with BJP’s flag,” said the actor turned-politician. TMC Birbhum candidate Satabdi Roy also took out a procession on Ram Navami and chanted Ram’s name. TMC’s Arup Ray with candidate Prasun Banerjee took out a procession in Howrah district. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that the TMC leaders are not chanting Ram’s name out of ‘devotion’ but out of ‘fear’. Adhikari visited Ram temple at New Town in the morning. Several BJP leaders were seen participating in the Ram Navami festival.

Governor CV Ananda Bose visited a Ram temple

Howrah district the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) was seen taking out processions holding weapons. BJP candidate Rathin Chakraborty said, “Even Goddess Durga is worshipped with weapons. It is a ritual on Ram Navami to worship weapons. It is nothing illegal.” BJP Bardhaman candidate Dilip Ghosh also flaunted swords at the Ram Navami procession at Durgapur.

Governor CV Ananda Bose visited a Ram temple and offered prayers. However, till the time of reporting in the evening, there was no news of untoward incidents and the state police were on ‘high alert’ to curb violence during the processions. Incidents of violence have characterised Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti in the previous years. Last year on March 30, clashes were witnessed in Dalkhola in North Dinajpur district, few parts of Howrah district and in Hooghly district. While the saffron camp held TMC responsible for the clashes, the ruling party held BJP responsible for the alleged ‘provocation’.