'BJP, Through Its Haryana Govt Has Stopped Water Flow To Disturb People Of Delhi': Minister Atishi's Allegations Against Saffron Party

New Delhi: Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of hatching a fresh conspiracy, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi on Wednesday said that the BJP stopped the Yamuna water supply to Delhi in its bid to target the ruling party by creating water crisis in the national capital.

While addressing a press conference in the national capital, the AAP leader said, "Ahead of the voting on May 25 (in Delhi), BJP has hatched a new conspiracy to target AAP and disturb the people of Delhi. Under this conspiracy, through its Haryana Government, the BJP has stopped the water flow to Delhi."

"This has been done to disturb the people of Delhi and cause a water crisis here. Yamuna water supply to Delhi is being stopped. An investigation revealed that the Haryana Government is stopping the Yamuna water flow to Delhi," she added.

AAP Leader Atishi On The Water Level Of Yamuna

The AAP leader further said that in the history of Delhi, this is the first time that the water level of Yamuna was recorded below 671 feet.

"This is the first time in Delhi that the water level of Yamuna was recorded at 670.9 feet, that is below 671 feet," she said.

Atishi said that the ruling government in Delhi will soon write to the Haryana Government and if needed they'll also move an urgent application before the court.

"I would like to alert the people of Delhi - don't get lured into the conspiracy of BJP. I would also like to tell the BJP that you can't fool the people of Delhi, they are going to give all 7 seats to INDIA Alliance this time. We will immediately write to the Haryana Government. If needed, we will also move an urgent application before the court. If no action is taken on our letter to the Haryana Government, we will approach the Supreme Court," she said.

AAP Leader Atishi On Measures Taken To Avoid Water Crisis In The National Capital

When asked about the measures taken to avoid a water crisis in the national capital, the AAP leader said, "The CEO of Delhi Jal Board has been ordered to immediately increase the number of water tankers within 24 Hours. It has also been directed to increase the functioning time of the borewell from 16 hours to 22 hours."