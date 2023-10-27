BJP Slams RJD For 'Insulting Sanatan Dharma' After MLA Phate Bahadur Singh's Remarks On Goddess Durga

BJP's Vijaya Kumar Sinha and RJD MLA Phate Kumar Singh | Screengrab

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Kumar Sinha charged at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Friday over remarks made by party MLA Phate Bahadur Singh on Goddess Durga, and alleged that the party constantly 'insults Sanatan Dharma.' The BJP leader went on to criticise RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, questioning their "faith in Sanatan."

'What kind of language do they use?'

"RJD people continuously insult Sanatan Dharma and their leaders sometimes raise questions on the existence of God. What kind of language do they use to hurt the children of Mother India? Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav should tell if these people have faith in Sanatan or not," Vijay Sinha said.

Phate Bahadur Singh's controversial remarks

RJD MLA Phate Bahadur Singh on Thursday made controversial remarks about Goddess Durga which has invited criticism from the opposition.

Phate Bahadur Singh while speaking to reporters in Rohtas said, "I would like to ask those who have written that Maa Durga fought the army of crores of Mahishasura and slaughtered him. What was Maa Durga doing when the British government made India a slave? "Where were the weapons of ten arms? That time new weapons were innovated so why didn't Maa Durga slaughter the British government?" he said.

"Mahishasur was a powerful king from the Yadav community. Our hero was turned into a villain. I consider all my ancestors as heroes," he added.

