Sourav Ganguly To Start Steel Factory In Bengal, BJP Slams India Legend For Announcing Investment Plans In State From Spain

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly | File pic

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Sukanta Majumdar slammed former India skipper Sourav Ganguly for announcing his investment plans in West Bengal from Spain.

"Why did Sourav Ganguly announce his investment plans from Spain? He could have done the same from Kolkata, Delhi, or even from Mumbai. We had expected that industrialists from Spain would open a steel factory. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is just fooling people.

"Ganguly is a cricketer, not an industrialist. People of Bengal are being forced to leave the state as there is no employment opportunities," said Majumdar.

Taking to Facebook, BJP national secretary Anupam Hazra wrote, "Greg Chappell, Sorry sir for badly criticizing you without assessing the depth of your foresight. (My personal view)."

Ganguly to start 3rd steel plant in Bengal

Incidentally, Ganguly while attending a business summit in Madrid along with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said that he will be soon starting his third integrated steel plant in Bengal, which will also create several job opportunities.

TMC hits back at BJP for criticising India legend

Trinamool Congress (TMC) vice president Jai Prakash Majumdar slammed the saffron camp for criticizing Ganguly.

"If Ganguly wants to invest in Bengal and if that can create several job opportunities then there is no harm in it," added the TMC vice president.

