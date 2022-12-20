BJP seeks apology from Congress Chief Kharge over his 'dog' remark

Mallikarjun Kharge | File

Delhi: Piyush Goyal, Leader of the House in the Lok Sabha, demanded an apology from Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition, over the 'dog' remark made by him at the rally in Rajasthan's Alwar.

Lok Sabha proceedings on Tuesday were adjourned till 11.30 am amid heated exchanges between BJP and Opposition members.

At a rally in Rajasthan on Monday, Kharge claimed that while the Congress stood for the country and helped attain Independence after its leaders gave supreme sacrifices, "not even a dog of the BJP was lost" for the country.

Goyal backed by party members, who were raising slogans demanding an apology, said "He has no right to be in the house and should apologise to the BJP, which is the biggest party in the world."

He said, "That is why Gandhi ji wanted to wind up the Congress."

Responding to it, Kharge said, "I have spoken outside the house which is a political speech and I can repeat that... there is no role of the BJP in the freedom movement."

Kharge's controversial remark during rally

During the rally Kharge also alleged that the BJP government "talks like a lion but acts like a mouse" as it is not taking on China for indulging in incursions along the border and is running away from a debate on the issue in Parliament.

Speaking at a rally in Rajasthan's Alwar on the sidelines of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he also claimed that while the Congress stood for the country, helped attain Independence and its leaders gave supreme sacrifices, the BJP people "did not even lose a dog" for the country.

The 80-year-old leader said when Rahul Gandhi talked about the border dispute with China at a presser recently, BJP leaders raised the matter alleging that he was trying to break the country and that he has no respect for Indian soldiers.

The Modi government claims that they are very strong, it pats itself on the back claiming no one can look into its eyes, but disputes and clashes are rising at the border, Kharge said.

Kharge said he again raised the issue of China in Parliament on Monday and wanted a discussion on the border situation, but the BJP government is not ready for it.