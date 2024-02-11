BJP Releases List Of 14 Candidates For Rajya Sabha Polls, Sudhanshu Trivedi, RPN Singh Fielded From UP

The BJP released a list of candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections on Sunday. Sudhanshu Trivedi and RPN Singh were included from Uttar Pradesh, while former Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala was announced as the party's candidate from Haryana.

Candidates from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal were also announced.

List of BJP candidates:

Bihar: Dr Dharmsheela Gupta, Dr Bhim Singh

Chhattisgarh: Raja Devendra Pratap Singh

Haryana: Subhash Barala

Karnataka: Narayana Krishanasa Bhandage

Uttar Pradesh: Sudhanshu Trivedi, RPN Singh, Chaudhary Tejveer Singh, Sadhna Singh, Amarpal Maurya, Sangita Balwant, Navin Jain

Uttarakhand: Mahendra Bhatt

West Bengal: Samik Bhattacharya

On Sunday, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) released the list of candidates for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections from the state, including journalist Sagarika Ghose, party member Sushmita Dev, and two additional nominees.

The Rajya Sabha elections for 56 seats are scheduled for February 27th.