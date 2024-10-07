BJP Promises Implementation Of NRC To Tackle 'Infiltrators' If Voted To Power In Jharkhand

(File Photo) BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

With Jharkhand assembly elections likely to take place in coming two months, political parties are upping the ante to woo voters. BJP-in charge of Jharkhand assembly election Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday (October 7) said that BJP would implement National Register of Citizens (NRC) if it is voted to power. The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister alleged that Hemant Soren's government in the state is favouring infiltrators.

While speaking with news agency ANI, Chouhan said that BJP had resolved to protect 'Roti, Mati aur Beti'.

"BJP is going to release its election manifesto. This election is not only about making someone a CM or of power, but it is about saving Jharkhand. We are determined to protect 'Roti, Mati aur Beti'. Due to the infiltrators from Bangladesh, the demography of the region is changing rapidly. Earlier, the tribal population in the Santhal region was more than 44 per cent. Now, it has been reduced to 28 per cent. The population is badly affected by these infiltrators," said Chouhan.

"The Hemant Soren government is favouring the infiltrators for vote bank politics. We will implement the NRC in Jharkhand in which local residents will be registered and the intruders will be selected and thrown out," he added.

BJP's 'Paanch Prana'

The party on October 5, released 'Paanch Prana' or five promises.

The promises are Yuva Sathi, Gogo Didi Yojana, Ghar Saakar, Laxmi Johar and 'Assured Employment'.

Yuva Sathi Yojana promises a help of Rs 2000 to students preparing for competitive exams.

Read Also BJP To Hold Important Meeting In Delhi Today For Upcoming Assembly Elections In Jharkhand

Under Gogo Didi Yojana, women will be given Rs 2100 every month.

The assured employment involves provision of 5 lakh jobs to youngsters within 5 years.

BJP has promised a house for all under Ghar Saakar yojana.

Under Laxmi Johar, BJP plans to provide gas cylinders to all families in the state in Rs 500. Two cylinders in a year will be free.

Tenure of the current government is set to end in January 2025. Election Commission of India (ECI) is yet to announce dates of elections.