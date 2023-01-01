BJP preps roadmap for '24 polls in Bengal: PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda to address total 26 rallies

BJP preps roadmap for '24 polls in Bengal: PM, Shah, Nadda to address total 26 rallies | File Photo

Kolkata: At a time when people are busy merrymaking for the New Year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already started planning for the 2024 Parliamentary elections and is once again reminding its cadre that all 42 Lok Sabha seats are important for the saffron camp.

According to state BJP sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold at least 14 public rallies in West Bengal in 2023 and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda are scheduled to hold 12 rallies each targeting at least 24 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state.

26 rallies planned

“The initiative is also being taken not just to win at least 24 Lok Sabha seats of the state but also to boost the morale of the state saffron camp. The Prime Minister according to the initial planning will hold 14 rallies covering a cluster of two – three constituencies together and Shah and Nadda will also hold at least 12 rallies each across the state,” said the BJP sources.

The BJP sources also confirmed that Nadda’s first rally will be on January 7 in East Midnapore.

It may be noted that due to active inroads of BJP, the saffron camp had won 18 Lok Sabha seats. Currently, the BJP has 17 seats. Former Union minister and Asansol MP Babul Supriyo had resigned from and defected to the Trinamool Congress. Another BJP MP Arjun Singh also defected to the TMC but didn’t resign from his post for which the total tally officially is still 17.

It may be recalled that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had time and again said that the BJP will form a government in Bengal soon and bring ‘back its lost glory’.

