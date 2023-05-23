BJP plans 50 rallies across 250 constituencies to celebrate 9 years of Modi govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart a long celebration of the central government's ninth anniversary | FPJ

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally on May 30 to kickstart a month-long celebration of the ninth anniversary of his government. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made elaborate plans as the state units have been told to make it a successful mass contact drive starting from May 30 to June 30.



The venue of Modi's first rally is being finalised. It could be either in Rajasthan, Haryana or west Uttar Pradesh. Modi will launch the theme song during the public meeting and it will be replayed in all the programmes throughout the month.

Rallies planned in hundreds of Constituencies

Fifty rallies are planned thereafter over the month to be addressed by home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national President Jagat Prakash Nadda and other senior party leaders covering more than 250 Lok Sabha constituencies. PM Modi may also address more rallies.



A cluster of four to five Lok Sabha constituencies have been formed and one rally shall take place in each cluster.

PM Modi to address the public on Mann Ki Baat

On June 23 marking the death anniversary of Syama Prasad Mukerejee, Modi would address a digital rally to connect with over 10 lakh people.



On June 25, it will be the PM's Mann Ki Baat radio programme when he will speak on the imposition of the emergency, marking the 48th anniversary of emergency being imposed in the country.