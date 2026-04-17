BJP National President Nitin Nabin Allotted New Bungalow At Moti Lal Marg In Delhi | ANI

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party’s National President Nitin Nabin has been allotted Bungalow No. 1 at Moti Lal Marg in New Delhi. He currently resides at Bungalow No. 9 on Sunehri Bagh Road. He moved to this residence following his appointment to the national leadership role, transitioning from his previous residence in Patna, Bihar.

He is likely to move to his new residence at Moti Lal Marg soon.

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Nitin Nabin On Tamil Nadu Elections 2026

Nitin Nabin has voiced strong confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will form the next government in Tamil Nadu, asserting that voters will deliver a decisive response to the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam over alleged corruption and appeasement politics.

In an interview with ANI, he dismissed speculation about discontent within party ranks, particularly concerning former state president K Annamalai. "Annamalai contested the Lok Sabha elections. He participated in the campaign yesterday. There is no unhappiness anywhere. Party fights the polls as a unit," Nabin said.

Nabin highlighted that the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is the senior partner in the alliance, with the BJP working cohesively alongside its allies. He expressed optimism about the electoral outcome, stating, "The results in Tamil Nadu will also surprise you. The corruption of DMK and the appeasement politics they have done, they are going to get a strong answer to that (from the people). NDA will form a government in Tamil Nadu. There are definite signs that there will be a change," he said.

Addressing criticism from the DMK regarding alleged withholding of central funds, Nabin rejected the claims. "DMK people should know that BJP does not have governments in every state. In the Northeast, we brought development and later our governments were formed. Kerala has got metro projects. We have never looked at development based on which party is in power. This was Congress thinking that where it has votes, there should be development. We have absolute clarity that we have to take the development to every citizen whether the person votes for us or not," he said.

Emphasising the governance approach under Narendra Modi, he added, "We do not talk of development in terms of votes. It is a wholistic approach for us. This is not our approach that we will not do development in places we do not get votes" he added.

Meanwhile, Annamalai clarified that his absence from the contest was a personal decision. "I had already informed the core committee in writing that I would not be contesting in any constituency. Therefore, it is not that I was denied a ticket. The truth is that I chose not to contest the election," Annamalai said.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4, featuring a contest among the DMK-led alliance, the NDA, and actor-politician Vijay’s party.