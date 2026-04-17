Eight Tourists From Kerala Killed As Van Falls Off Ghat Road In Valparai |

Chennai: At least eight tourists from Kerala died and five others suffered injuries after their rental van fell off a ghat road on the Valparai-Pollachi Road, a scenic destination in Coimbatore district in western Tamil Nadu. The accident occurred on Friday evening.

According to preliminary reports, Mohammed Fasith, the driver, was negotiating the 13th hairpin bend while descending the ghat road when he lost control of the van.

Many feared dead as a van carrying tourists from Kerala met with an accident on the ghat section of #Valparai - Pollachi Road on Friday, April 17.

The van veered off when the driver negotiated the 13th hairpin bend. @THChennai pic.twitter.com/1tZZRIVs9d — Wilson Thomas (@wilson__thomas) April 17, 2026

“The vehicle nosedived and fell off to the ninth hairpin bend, killing seven women and a man on the spot,” a police officer said.

Also Watch:

The victims had hired the van from Malappuram district in Kerala. The van driver and four other passengers including two women and two teenaged boys suffered serious injuries, the police said.