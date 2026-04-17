 Eight Tourists From Kerala Killed As Van Falls Off Ghat Road In Valparai
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Eight Tourists From Kerala Killed As Van Falls Off Ghat Road In Valparai

According to preliminary reports, Mohammed Fasith, the driver, was negotiating the 13th hairpin bend while descending the ghat road when he lost control of the van.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 17, 2026, 09:40 PM IST
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Eight Tourists From Kerala Killed As Van Falls Off Ghat Road In Valparai |

Chennai: At least eight tourists from Kerala died and five others suffered injuries after their rental van fell off a ghat road on the Valparai-Pollachi Road, a scenic destination in Coimbatore district in western Tamil Nadu. The accident occurred on Friday evening.

According to preliminary reports, Mohammed Fasith, the driver, was negotiating the 13th hairpin bend while descending the ghat road when he lost control of the van.

“The vehicle nosedived and fell off to the ninth hairpin bend, killing seven women and a man on the spot,” a police officer said.

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The victims had hired the van from Malappuram district in Kerala. The van driver and four other passengers including two women and two teenaged boys suffered serious injuries, the police said.

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