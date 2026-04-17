Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi (L) & PM Modi (R) | File Pics

Mumbai: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday made a speech in Parliament in which he presented a “nice puzzle” to fellow leaders. In it, he referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s April 16 speech.

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Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Statement

"I’m going to give you, and everybody else, a nice puzzle, and the people of India can try and see if they can solve it. Yesterday, I was watching the Prime Minister speak - low energy, broken, nothing transmitting - and I suddenly noticed that it was April 16," Gandhi said.

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“Now, please listen. I was sitting here watching him, and he was not able to engage. Clearly, trying to pass this bill was a mistake because everyone knew there would be a panic reaction, as I said. As I watched, I noticed the date on my phone - April 16, and I thought, ‘My God, how crazy. That’s the number 16. This number holds the answer to the puzzle."

"Everything is in the number 16. If anyone understands what I’m saying, please send me a message. You can also share it on Twitter. The answer to your problems, you’ll find out very soon, is in the number 16."

For the unversed, Rahul Gandhi drew a parallel between PM Modi’s April 16 speech and the Epstein files. This comes months after documents released in early 2026, linked to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, contained an indirect, unverified reference to the Indian Prime Minister. Indian authorities have strongly rejected those claims as “baseless.”

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Rahul Gandhi On The "Nice Puzzle"

When asked about the "nice puzzle" he mentioned in Parliament, indicating an “Epstein” link in his speech, the Congress MP said, "It’s a puzzle; I won’t tell the answer just like that. If I find a solution, I will tell you this is it."

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What Are the Epstein Files?

The Epstein Files refer to documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein’s criminal activities over many years, revealing connections with powerful figures. While many names surfaced, several references remain unverified or disputed. The files have fueled global debate on accountability, elite networks, and the extent of influence wielded by wealthy individuals.