‘Wrath Of Women Will Follow’: Amit Shah Slams Opposition After Women’s Bill Rejected

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched a sharp attack on Opposition parties after the Lok Sabha rejected the key constitutional amendment linked to the women’s reservation initiative, warning that the Opposition would face the “wrath of women” in future elections.

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In a post on X, Shah described the developments in the Lok Sabha as a “very strange scene,” accusing parties such as the Indian National Congress, Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Samajwadi Party of blocking the passage of what he called an essential constitutional amendment required for implementing the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

Shah alleged that rejecting the bill, which aimed to provide 33 percent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, was an insult to women across the country. He claimed that Opposition parties had repeatedly acted against measures benefiting women and warned that their decision would have political consequences not only in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections but also in state and local polls.

Earlier in the day, the Lok Sabha voted down the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill despite receiving 298 votes in favour and 230 against, out of 528 members present and voting. The bill required a two-thirds majority, 326 votes, to be passed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the House during the voting process.

The proposed amendment sought to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to 850 seats and enable fresh delimitation based on population figures prior to the 2026 Census. During the marathon debate preceding the vote, Shah accused Opposition parties of promoting a misleading north-versus-south narrative on delimitation and asserted that southern states would retain their rightful representation in the House.