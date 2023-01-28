e-Paper Get App
BJP MLA Hiran Chattopadhyay says photo of him sitting in TMC office is 'morphed using photoshop'

It may be noted that after the photo went viral, BJP National Vice-President Dilip Ghosh said that Hiran Chattopadhyay has to clear the ‘air’.

Aritra Singha
Saturday, January 28, 2023
article-image
Amidst speculation of BJP celebrity MLA Hiran Chattopadhyay defecting to ruling Trinamool Congress after a photo of him sitting in TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s office in Kolkata went viral, the actor-turned-politician on Saturday claimed that the picture is ‘morphed using photoshop’.

“In today’s time through Artificial Intelligence (AI) everything is possible. I can also claim several things which may not be true,” said Hiran.

He claimed that he along with other BJP leaders are ‘struggling’ to ‘save West Bengal’.

“All the BJP leaders are trying to free West Bengal from the corruption of TMC, which is full of thieves. Those honest in TMC are feeling suffocated and are in touch with me and want to join the BJP,” added Hiran, who is an MLA from Kharagpur.

It may be noted that after the photo went viral, BJP National Vice-President Dilip Ghosh said that Hiran has to clear the ‘air’.

Slamming Hiran, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee said had he been in Hiran’s place he would have filed a civil defamation case in Calcutta High Court.

“Apart from a civil defamation case I would have complained to the police and done a criminal case. Why isn’t Hiran taking steps? I can say several things but won’t say anything,” added Banerjee.

