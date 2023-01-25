West Bengal: Arrested TMC leader Kuntal Ghosh alleges high-level conspiracy in recruitment scam

e-Paper Get App
Aritra SinghaUpdated: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 11:16 PM IST
Kolkata: Arrested TMC youth wing leader Kuntal Ghosh alleged that a high-level conspiracy was hatched in recruitment scam’.

According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sources, Kuntal and Tapas Mondal were quizzed face to face and during the quizzing both got engaged in a verbal slugfest.

Sources also confirmed another that TMC leader from Hooghly Shantanu Bandhopadhyay’s name also came up while Kuntal was quizzed.

The central agency is now trying to find out the other beneficiaries in the scam. The ED is also trying to find whether any influential persons are involved in the scam.

Notably, when Kuntal was produced before the court, the ED's lawyer claimed that Kuntal had taken at least Rs 30 crore in the recruitment scam.

Apart from two diaries, the ED officials had also seized three pen drives from Kuntal’s residence.

Kuntal was arrested by the ED on January 21 for his alleged connection in teachers recruitment scam in West Bengal from one of his homes at Chinar Park in New Town area near Kolkata.

On being produced before court, the court remanded him to ED custody till February 3.

TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the probe should continue and if anyone is found guilty action would be taken against them.

