BJP MLA & Bal Gangadhar Tilak's great-grand-daughter-in-law Mukta dies at 57

BJP MLA Mukta Tilak | Facebook (Mukta Tilak)

Freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak's great-grand-daughter-in-law Mukta passed away in Pune on Thursday, after a prolonged battle with cancer.

The BJP MLA breathed her last at the Galaxy Hospital. She is survived by her husband Shailesh Tilak, son Kunal and daughter Chaitrali.

"She had been under treatment for the past couple of years. She was rushed to the hospital on December 5 where she breathed her last today," Dr. Ujjwala Mehendale told IANS.

Mukta was a first BJP Mayor of Pune (2019) before she became an MLA for the saffron party from the Kasba Assembly constituency in Pune.

Despite her ailment, Tilak had travelled from Pune to Mumbai to cast her vote during the Rajya Sabha and Maharashtra Legislative Council elections held in May and June this year, respectively, which earned praise in political circles.