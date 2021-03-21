BJP means 'schemes' and TMC means 'scams': PM Modi attacks Mamata Banerjee at rally in Bankura

Bankura: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) means ‘schemes’ and alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress means ‘scams’.

Addressing a public rally at Bankura, Modi mentioned that a ‘double engine’ government is needed in West Bengal for the upliftment of the people in West Bengal.

“I have seen a wall graffiti where it is depicted that Mamata Didi is playing football with my head, I can allow Mamata Banerjee to do it but can't allow her to play with the lives of common people. After Congress, Left Front and then TMC the development of West Bengal has been stalled which the BJP will restore,” mentioned Modi amidst chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

Speaking about the teaching of Shyama Prasad Mookherjee, the Prime Minister claimed that BJP means development.

Questioning the rise of property of the TMC leaders, Modi said that whenever the TMC leaders’ property is being questioned the TMC supremo cries foul against the BJP.

“Why is the TMC supremo afraid of disclosing the property of TMC leaders? Whenever they are asked this question Mamata Banerjee maligns me. The BJP means development and the TMC means scams. They have introduced scams in every scheme,” added the Prime Minister.

Alleging that the TMC didn’t allow the people of Bankura to attend the Prime Minister’s rally during the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Prime Minister thanked the people for electing BJP in the last parliamentary election.

“The elections are never conducted peacefully during the TMC regime. The TMC blocked roads and even harassed people for attending BJP rallies. But despite the odds, the people of Bankura have chosen a BJP MP,” opined Mosi.