BJP likely to rely on celebrities for upcoming Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls

Kolkata: At a time when all the political parties have released their candidates list for the upcoming Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls scheduled on December 19, the West Bengal BJP held a closed-door meeting to decide upon their candidates.

Notably, there were two different meetings dividing the Kolkata zone into two halves North and South Kolkata at the party's Hastings office. The campaign committee of the saffron camp will meet on Sunday and West Bengal state president Sukanta Majumdar is also scheduled to be present in the meeting.

According to BJP sources, the BJP is focusing on celebrity candidates including those who had contested in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

“There are cricketers, actors working in television and also other notable people who had contested in the Assembly polls are also scheduled to get tickets. Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly, Baishali Dalimya are likely to get tickets,” said the BJP sources.

Incidentally, speculations started that a section of BJP leaders are not interested in the upcoming civic poll after BJP MP Arjun Singh and West Bengal BJP vice president Raju Banerjee remained absent from both the meetings.

Refuting the claims, BJP West Bengal spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said that both the leaders are out of station due to personal issues.

At a time when BJP faced a poll debacle apparently due to giving more importance to the turncoats, the saffron camp sources confirmed that in the civic polls, BJP will give importance to the old and traditional party workers.

“We will this time fight based on issues in different boroughs. At some places there are open manholes, and in places there are open electric wires that have claimed several lives. We will also highlight the failures of the Trinamool Congress government,” said the party sources.

A party leader on anonymity said that a team of 100 advocates will also be made that will look into the legal issues of entire Kolkata.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 10:07 PM IST