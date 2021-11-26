TMC releases candidates list for Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls: Check full list here

Kolkata: After almost two and half hour meeting to decide candidates for the upcoming Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls, Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chattopadhyay said that out of total 126 TMC councilors from 144 wards, the ruling Trinamool Congress had decided to give tickets to existing 87 councilors and 39 councilors are replaced.

“From 87 councilors those who are given tickets again 78 of them will contest from their own wards and six of them will contest from other wards,” said Partha.

Partha also added that the Mayor candidate is not yet decided and after the results it will be decided anonymously.

Check full list here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Notably, poll strategist Prashant Kishor, along with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee along with heavyweight TMC leaders held the closed-door meeting at the residence of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee in Kalighat area in South Kolkata.

Addressing the press conference, TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay said that this time the TMC is giving 64 female candidates (45 percent) and 80 male candidates (55 percent).

“19 candidates are shortlisted from Scheduled Caste category and 23 from minority section including two Christians. Six MLAs including Firhad Hakim, Atin Ghosh, Debasish Kumar, Debabrata Majumdar are re-contesting the KMC polls. MP Mala Roy has also been given a ticket for the poll,” mentioned Sudip.

Addressing the media, KMC chairperson Firhad Hakim said that the party will decide whether he will again become the mayor of KMC.

According to TMC sources, minister Sashi Panja’s daughter Pooja Panja and Chandrima Bhattacharjee’s son Sourav Bhattacharjee were given tickets.

According to poll analyst Biswanath Chakraborty, the TMC failed to stick to the party's motto ‘one person, one position’ as several post holders were given tickets to contest the KMC polls.

“The family politics in TMC is also clear after the partial list was published by the TMC,” said Chakraborty.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 10:29 PM IST