BJP- led NDA Alliance To Hold Meeting Tomorrow; Chandrababu Naidu And Nitish Kumar To Attend The Meeting: Report

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu will participate in the NDA meeting that is scheduled for Wednesday (June 5) in the national capital, according to media reports.

Nitish Kumar, whose party is poised to win 12 out of Bihar's 40 seats, will depart for Delhi in the morning. TDP chief is also expected in this meeting.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the NDA's victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

In a post on X, TDP chief thanked PM Modi and wrote, "Thank you, Narendra Modi Ji! On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, I congratulate you on the NDA's victory in the Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections."

Andhra Pradesh has won!

The people of Andhra Pradesh have won!



Today, my heart is filled with gratitude. I thank the people of our state for blessing the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance with an overwhelming mandate to serve them. Together, we have won a battle to reclaim our state, and…

"Our people of Andhra Pradesh have blessed us with a remarkable mandate. This mandate is a reflection of their trust in our alliance and its vision for the state. Together with our people, we shall rebuild Andhra Pradesh and restore its glory," the post continued.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude to the people of Andhra Pradesh, assuring them that the government is committed to the state's comprehensive development.

In a post on X, "Andhra Pradesh has given an exceptional mandate to NDA! I thank the people of the state for their blessings. I congratulate N Chandrababu Naidu Garu, Pawan Kalyan Garu and the Karyakartas of the Telugu Desam Party, JanaSena Party and BJP Andhra Pradesh for this emphatic victory. We will work for the all-round progress of AP and ensure the state prospers in the times to come."

Andhra Pradesh has given an exceptional mandate to NDA! I thank the people of the state for their blessings. I congratulate @ncbn Garu, @PawanKalyan Garu and the Karyakartas of @JaiTDP, @JanaSenaParty and @BJP4Andhra for this emphatic victory.



We will work for the all-round… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 4, 2024

"There are still many seats where the margin is very low. The counting of votes is underway. NDA's performance has been very good and it will be even better when the final results come," he said.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Tuesday said that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated him on his party's performance and a meeting of NDA will take place tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA crossed the majority mark in early leads, with the INDIA bloc surpassing 200 seats, defying all exit poll predictions. According to the Election Commission data, the NDA alliance led in around 300 seats while the INDIA bloc secured 230 seats.

Most exit polls predicted a straightforward victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with several projecting a two-thirds majority for the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The outcome of this crucial meeting will be much awaited for thereby, giving a clearer view of the what can be expected next from the BJP-NDA government.

With Inputs From ANI and PTI